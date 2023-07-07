The competition takes place next month as part of the Sheriff of York's renowned 'Assize of Bread and Ales' fundraising event for The Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal.

The competition takes place on Saturday August 19 and will benefit The Snappy Trust, which helps disabled children, and York Women's Counselling Service.

In keeping with centuries-old tradition, the Sheriff of York, Sue Hunter will be testing the palatability of ales in York's ale houses, while also ensuring that a loaf of bread weighs the correct amount.

However, the trust is adding a modern twist by inviting local bakers to take part.

A trust spokesperson said: “We want you to bake your absolute best loaf of bread, whether it's flavoured, decorated, or showcases your unique artisanal touch.

“All the loaves will be displayed centrally, where they will be judged by the esteemed Sheriff of York. The baker who impresses the most with their skill, creativity, and tantalizing flavours will be awarded a prestigious scroll/certificate proclaiming them the Best in York!”

Then, the loaves will be auctioned off to raise extra funds for the Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal.

The spokesperson added: “We invite you to take part in this exhilarating competition, where passion, flavour, and community spirit come together. By showcasing your skills, you will be supporting two remarkable charities and raising awareness for their incredible work.”

For details and to enter, email: office@thesnappytrust.org