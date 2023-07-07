"WHATEVER decision they made, it wasn't going to bring Sam back".

The sister of Sam Diatta, Teba, has said she and her family, Sam's mum and dad, Judy and George, were told this morning (July 7) that four men have been released and will not face criminal charges after Sam's death at a York jeweller's almost a year ago.

Read next:

The Diatta family

Sam, 39, of Suffolk House in Lowther Terrace off Holgate Road in York, died following an incident at Mappin and Webb in Coney Street on July 26, 2022.

Four men were initially arrested and interviewed in connection with the incident and were later released while under investigation.

"No decision was going to bring Sam back. We have chosen not to hang on to bitterness, because we are a Christian family," said Teba.

"We won't forget what happened to Sam, but in order for us to move on, we have to let go.

"It is coming up on a year since Sam died and we want them to be able to get on with their lives too."

Teba and Sam Diatta with their mum and dad, George and Judy

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that, following the submission of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Case Team, the four men who were all subsequently arrested in connection with the incident will not face any criminal charges and have been released from the investigation.

Two of the men had been in the store when Sam entered, and two were passing by when the incident had started.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team conducted a significant and very complex investigation to prove, or disprove, any individual, or collective criminal responsibilities relating to the death of Samuel.

“This has been complex for a variety of reasons, including the fact that specialist medical evidence and expert opinion was required.

“A report will now be passed to the coroner to inform a future inquest into Samuel’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with Samuel’s family at this time. They have been fully informed of the rationale for the CPS’ decision, and have been supported by specialist officers throughout the investigation.”

At an inquest opening into the death of Sam Diatta in Northallerton in January Coroner Jonathan Leach said that he had died of hypertensive heart disease and the effects of being restrained.

Hypertensive heart disease is a long-term condition that develops over many years in people who have high blood pressure.

As The Press reported at the time of the incident on July 26, North Yorkshire Police officers received several reports of a disturbance at the store and upon arrival a man was being restrained by a member of the shop staff and members of the public.

Unfortunately Sam began to have medical difficulties and was taken to York Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 6.40pm.

A vigil was held outside York Minster to remember Sam who spent the first nine years of his life living on Leeman Road and attended St Barnabas church and school.

Teba with her parents at the MInster vigil last year

When the family moved to Acomb, Sam attended Poppleton Road primary school for two years, before heading to Manor CE School, where he was popular in his year group.