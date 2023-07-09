Alan Mak is the Conservative MP for Havant but was born in York and grew up above his parents’ takeaway in Gillygate.

He returned to the city on Friday (July 7) to give an address at St Peter’s School’s annual commemoration and prize giving ceremony at the Minster.

Alan attended the school from 1997 to 2002 after receiving a Government Assisted Place, a bursary and a scholarship.

Jeremy Walker, headmaster of St Peter's School, and Alan Mak, MP for Havant (Image: Supplied)

The MP said that without the school he would not have gone to Cambridge and Oxford and, ultimately, would not be where he is today.

Alan is now acting as a bursary ambassador for St Peter’s as the school promotes its Keys for Life campaign to offer more opportunities to pupils from across the community.

The campaign aims to raise £5 million and double the number of bursary places in time for the school’s 1,400th anniversary year in 2027.

Alan said he was “delighted” to give the annual address and “proud” to hold his role of bursary ambassador.

"My five years at St Peter's had a transformational impact on my life,” he said. “I will always be grateful for the fantastic education which enabled me to achieve more than I could have ever hoped for through inspirational, brilliant teachers who brought out the best in me and opened up a world of new opportunities.

“I would not have made it to Cambridge and into public service without the support and first-class teaching from St Peter's.

"My parents worked all hours to give me and my sister the opportunities they never had, and I will always be grateful for their sacrifices that enabled me to attend St Peter's."

Jeremy Walker, head master of St Peter’s School, said: “It is heart-warming to hear Alan Mak MP’s fond memories of his time at St Peter’s.

“I am hugely grateful to Alan for being our guest of honour on Commemoration Day and for sharing his story and wisdom.

“His achievements are exceptional and it is inspirational to hear that the bursary, which enabled him to attend, transformed his life."

Jeremy said funds raised by the Keys for Life campaign have already increased the number of pupils at St Peter’s who receive financial support to attend, from 30 last year to 36 this year and 42 from September.

Alan with his parents and sister outside York Minster for the St Peter’s School Commemoration and Prizegiving in 2002 (Image: Supplied)

“With the generous support of our donors, we will carry on increasing the number of pupils on bursaries with the aim of 10 per cent of pupils attending thanks to financial support by the time of our 1,400th anniversary in 2027,” he added.

“Alan’s testimony, example and support will keep us all motivated in this great endeavour, which sits at the centre of our strategic planning for St Peter’s into the future.”