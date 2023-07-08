Acuitis Opticians & Hearing Centre opened in Coney Street last July in the former EE Phone shop.

To mark the anniversary, from Sunday it will be having a week of offers and chance to win a pair of glasses worth up to £500.

The business is run by Ed Sweeting, a director of the business, which began in Switzerland in 2010 and has several other stores across the UK.

The company chose Coney Street as it is a busy location, giving Acuitis a ‘perfect opportunity’ to showcase its products and services.

Read More:

Acuitis opens in York. Take a peek inside

Ed is a former Boston Spa School Pupil and was manager of the GAP in York in 1989.

Until joining Acuitis last year, he worked in the optics industry, with previous employers including Vision Express and Optical Express.

Ed said of the first year in York: “As with any new business the first year has had its challenges and we have had to fight hard but generally we are happy with how things have gone, especially given the energy and fuel crisis and now with higher interest rates.”

Customers, he says have been giving great reviews on google and finding its prices affordable and the business as done as well as planned.

Ed told the Press: “I am thrilled to see a very diverse customer base with some choosing from our value ranges and getting two pairs for just £60 and others choosing from ranges which include wood, bamboo, cotton flower acetate and mother of pearl, so we clearly have something to match everyone’s taste.

“We have had a brilliant response to all out products both Optical and Hearing, our Bamboo range of frames is probably one of our most popular frames and our sunglasses have been very popular throughout the year.”

In the first year, the retailer moved over to Zeiss as its optical lens supplier, as “ they provide great lenses at a very affordable price point.”

Read More:

Opticians Acuitis announces York opening

“I also ensure that we introduce new frame styles on a regular basis including our latest mother-of-pearl range.

Looking ahead, the dad-of-two plans to keep growing the business, saying listening to customers is essential for this to happen, and delivering good-quality, friendly service.

He added: “As part of our anniversary celebrations we are offering everyone up to 20% discount off glasses and 10% off hearing aids.

“Having regular check-ups with an optician is really important as signs of more serious health implications can be identified just through the eye examination.

“People think it is an eye test, but it is an examination. We can see blood vessels and can see potential signs of strokes and other health complications.”