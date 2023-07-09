Last week, we reported on two new colourful additions to the city.

Firstly, we spotted an image of a monkey wearing a crocodile hat high up on a disused building at Low Ousegate.

The following day, we reported on a new stretch of artwork along the river Foss. The 23m-long mural in Foss Walk, created by Yorkshire-based artist Selkie Ray, celebrates nature and the maintenance and restoration of river and wetland areas in York.

It was commissioned by York BID in partnership with York Cares as part of an ongoing effort to introduce more street art to the city, and follows the murals in Barbican, Coney Street, and Queen Street.

New mural at Low Ousegate (Image: supplied)

The art work at Low Ousegate is by Bombsquad and launches a two-week exhibition they will be staging at 2 Low Ousegate from next weekend in aid of York Mind. Their exhibition will run over the top two floors of the building.

These are just the latest of a string of street art pieces that are scattered across York. Today, we take a look back at just some of this colourful work.

This includes the giant tansy beetle in Queen Street, a huge mural at the entrance to the Groves and a mysterious piece that appeared on the wall of The Lighthorseman pub in Fishergate.

We also look back at some of the street art at Spark before it had to be covered in wooden cladding as well as pieces at the new Community Stadium and the Guardians of York project from lockdown where giant images of local key workers appeared on walls across the city.

Of course, no round up of colourful street art would be complete without a mention of the Bile Beans gable end at Lord Mayor's Walk, now a cherished city landmark

Which is your favourite?