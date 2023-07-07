Millfield Lane level crossing in Station Road, Poppleton, will be closed at 11.30pm on Saturday, July 15 and is expected to reopen just before 8am the following day.

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place.

City of York Council say vehicles will be allowed to use the bus gate between Millfield Lane and Low Poppleton Lane, without risk of enforcement action, for the works duration only.