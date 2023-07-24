Matthew Thomas Wood, 20, of Tinley Gardens, Kirkbymoorside, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to wasting police time by making a false burglary report, failure to stop when ordered to do so by police, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He was ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The following cases were heard at York Magistrates Court.

Lee Dennis Yeomans, 51, of North Street, central York, was jailed for 17 weeks. The sentence had previously been suspended with conditions including attending appointments with the probation service. But he had failed to attend them.

Tyler Miller, 25, of Jubilee Road, Norton, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to breaching an earlier driving ban and driving without insurance in Doncaster. He was fined £800 and ordered to pay a £320 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

James Brian Golden, 31, of Alne Terrace, off Helsington Road, was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities after he pleaded guilty to two charges of causing actual bodily harm to men in Nunnery Lane, one of assaulting a police emergency worker in the same street and possessing cannabis. He must pay £100 compensation to each of the three people he attacked.