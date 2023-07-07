The popular event on Woodthorpe Green runs from 12-noon on Sunday July 9 until 7pm.

Hundreds, if not thousands, are expected to enjoy live music, entertainment, food and drink and stalls at the event organised by the Woodthorpe York Community Group.

There will be tombolas, entertainment which characters for the children to meet, fairground rides, inflatable games, face painting, hair wraps, virtual golf, huck a duck, football and mini-golf.

Music is a focus of the afternoon, with the sounds starting at 12 noon with Rubix.

Read More:

This is followed by the Woodthorpe's Got Talent Winner, Taiko Drummers, Steve Cassidy Band, Enchanted Entertainment Mini Magical Party, The Steeler, Grand Old Uke of York and The Cover Culprits.

Last year’s event, was the first ‘full-blown’ festival after the pandemic, attracting a turnout in the thousands amid a blazing hot day. There were also more than 30 stalls plus a range of performers.

Organisers hope for a similar success and equally fine weather.

For more details, go to: https://www.wycg.co.uk/festival-2023