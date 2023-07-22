Calum John McKenzie, 37, of Birch Close, Huntington, was convicted at Cannock Magistrates Court in Staffordshire of driving while using a mobile phone on Cheadle. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge and £250 prosecution costs. He was given six penalty points.

The remaining cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Ricky James Helstrip, 32, of Lindley Road, Clifton Moor, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to tell police who was driving his car when it allegedly went through a red light on a pelican crossing in Leeds. He was ordered to pay a total of £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Scott Cardow, 51, of White House Dale, off Tadcaster Road, York, was banned from driving for 12 months after he was convicted of failure to inform police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Aston Wright, 25, of Crichton Avenue, Clifton, was convicted of speeding near Castleford. He was ordered to pay £398 consisting of a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. He was given three penalty points.