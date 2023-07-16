Dominic Rios, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police emergency worker and criminal damage to a police cell. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to each police officer.

David Fraser, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine weeks after he admitted stealing food worth £89.25 from Tesco and criminal damage. The sentence included resentencing for a shop theft for which he was on a community order at the time.

Peter Ibrahim Connor Adams, 67, of Ferry Lane, Bishopthorpe, was fined £60 for wilfully interrupting proceedings at York Magistrates Court by refusing to go into the dock or take part in the hearing of his case.

Carl David Short, 43, of Lilac Grove, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing T-shirts from Fenwicks and being drunk and disorderly in Museum Street,

He was made subject an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with a 12-month ban from Fenwicks and ordered to pay £154 compensation to Fenwicks and £170 prosecution costs. He was also fined £80 for breaching conditional discharges for climbing onto the balcony of Middlesbrough Town Hall and using threatening words or behaviour.