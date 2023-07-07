North Yorkshire Police say the force received reports yesterday (July 6) at around 7.45pm that a light aircraft had come down in a field near to Bagby Airfield, in the Thirsk area.

A man aged in his 20s died in the crash. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

There was not believed to be anyone else on board the aircraft.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene.

A full investigation is underway led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Police have asked people to avoid the area and thanked local residents for their patience and co-operation while emergency services continue to work at the scene.