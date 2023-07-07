The fun last all day from 1pm in the Edith Ward Playing Field, with around 40 stalls expected.

But earlier Haxby will enjoy the regular carnival parade at 12.45pm, which leaves Grey Firs, heading towards the playing field.

The parade is expected to be led by the City of York Pipe Band and the carnival be opened by the Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick.

And its fingers crossed with the weather, as forecasters suggest thundery showers maybe possible in the expected warm afternoon after a sunny morning.

Mary Crawford of the carnival organising committee says everybody is excited to be staging carnival day on Saturday and all are hoping for a lovely day with good weather.

As well as the procession, highlights will include music from local band, The Generator Group.

“We expect about 40 stalls, with lots of charity stalls. We have a fantastic range of food stalls, including a BBQ from the new Bromwich butcher,” Mary said.

The popular miniature steam train returns, there will be a Zorbs penalty shoot out, birds of prey, funfair, fancy dress, craft beer, tombola, and much, much more!