These are the words of a York schoolgirl who was whisked away to her school prom in a horse and carriage and wearing a fairytale dress. Epsilon Cheema-Newell, 16, from Strensall became a princess for one evening as she took part in the Huntington School prom at York Racecourse.

Mum Donna hired a horse and carriage and bought a special dress as well as had Epsilon's hair, make-up and nails done professionally for the big event.

Donna told The Press: "In life, you have to make the most of the here and now - you don't get many opportunities to dress up!"

Epsilon getting ready to leave for her prom (Image: supplied)

She said traffic came to a stand still and passersby stopped to take photos and videos as the carriage made its way from the Marriott Hotel in Tadcaster Road to Knavesmire.

Epsilon was accompanied for the ride by her younger sister Scarlett, 11.

Donna said: "It was amazing; she said she felt like a princess or a celebrity - even the football team on the Knavesmire stopped playing as they passed by!"

