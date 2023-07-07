Residents of a York street have bagged a generous prize in the People's Postcode Lottery. 

Those with a lottery ticket and a YO32 2ZZ postcode were awarded a £1,000 win in one of the fundraising lottery's daily prize draws. 

The winning postcode belongs to the People's Postcode Lottery players who live in the Haxby & Wigginton area of York. 

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK. 

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity. 

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month. 

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

To date, they’ve generously provided more than £1.1 Billion in funding which is helping thousands of organisations and projects. 