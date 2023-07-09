OBSERVING the spat between ex Cllr Denise Craghill and current Cllr Michael Pavlovic over affordable housing policy is like watching kids in a playground arguing over who has the best toy.

But what is most striking is the phrase “they will have to deliver” because in reality it is private house builders and landlords that actually deliver most of the goods; not any political party; still less an individual councillor.

Neither of the protagonists in this heated exchange seem to realise this. Nor do they understand that rent controls will simply make the housing crisis worse by convincing ever more of those that do actually build or rent homes that housing provision is no longer a business to be in.

Changes to the tax system have severely penalised landlords and new tenancy laws will seriously disadvantage them further.

The regulatory burden has already increased to a ridiculous level and is set to get much worse with incoming requirements to meet minimum level C on Energy Performance Certification which will be financially crippling in many instances. In some cases also unachievable without destroying the character of traditional terraced housing.

If these costly burdens on one side are to be coupled with a control of rental income on the other, the result will be a catastrophe for all those hoping to secure a domestic rental.

The exodus of landlords has already begun but soon a vacant apartment will be like hens’ teeth and it won’t matter one jot whether it is Labour or Lib Dem policies that are in place.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

NHS staff deserve decent pay

I was surprised to learn from the paper that York District Hospital has been criticised in a recent report from the CQC. I am 81, and despite my various ailments, some more serious than others, I have received nothing but professional help from the hospital, given with kindness and good humour. I have every sympathy with their pay disputes and strike action. They deserve good pay and conditions for the work they do.

Chris Whittaker,

Montague Road,

Bishopthorpe,

York

Leave the verges alone!

WHY does so much grass around the City Walls and in the grass verges have to be mown? Unmown grass attracts butterflies and bees and much of their habitat has disappeared due to gardens being paved over.

Rose Berl,

Vine Street,

York

Which is your favourite part of the Foss?

VERY sorry to learn from The Press letters a week or so ago that the River Foss isn’t exactly at its most pristine and fish and other wildlife are suffering.

The section of the Foss that many York people will be familiar with is around Castle Mills Bridge. There the Foss Basin makes interesting viewing. I think of the area now as York Docks (!) where you’re confronted by a fascinating jumble of river craft.

The section of the Foss from the delightful Blue Bridge to Leetham’s Mill has fascinated me for decades. I wonder if other readers have favourite bits of York that may not feature much on typical tourist routes?

Derek Reed

Middlethorpe Drive

York