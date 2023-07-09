The village of Lower Dunsforth, near Boroughbridge is hosting it's dog show and country fair to raise money for the local community and St Mary’s church.

The popular event was last held in 2019, attracting hundreds of dog owners and people keen to sample a taste of village life.

This year the event is being held on Saturday, July 22 from 2pm – 4.30pm at Westfield Farm and there are 14 classes for dogs, which will be judged by local spaniel breeder, Lynn Fox.

Classes include categories for puppies and golden oldies, as well as pedigree, crossbreed, best rescue and best junior handler categories. Dogs with a trick and dogs and owners that look alike, as well as handsome lads and lovely ladies can all enter into the fun.

There will also be a ‘have a go’ dog agility and obstacle course, as well as games, a produce stall, farm animals and a grand raffle.

Matthew Bean, who is chairman of the Dunsforth events committee, said: “There will be plenty for people to get involved with on the day and we will also have a hot dog stand, cream tea tent and ice creams for both people and dogs, from Curlew Fields Dairies.

“Thanks to the generous support of our local vineyard, The Dunesforde, local artist, Gina Bean and fish restaurant, The Fisherman’s Wife in Whitby, we have lots of fabulous raffle prizes for our grand draw and hope to raise enough money to pay for some portable toilets that can be used for future village events, as well as continuing to fundraise for the church.”

For more details of the event visit: http://dunsforths.co.uk/images/Dunsforth_Fun_Dog_Show_A4_Poster_Print_Preview_2023-05-20.pdf