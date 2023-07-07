The A64 Eastbound has reopened after overrunning roadworks caused slow traffic at Claxton due to emergency resurfacing repairs from the Claxton turn off to the Welburn turn off.

The A64 Eastbound had been closed, with slow traffic at Claxton due to emergency resurfacing repairs from the Claxton turn off to the Welburn turn off.

The road was closed for roadworks that were meant to be completed at 6am this morning.