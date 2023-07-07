EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their Acomb crew responded to a report of a two vehicle crash at 9.40pm last night (July 6) in Ouseburn Avenue, York.

A service spokesman said: "On their arrival, crews found that there were no persons trapped and all occupants were out of the vehicles.

"No action was required by the fire service and the incident was left in the hands of the police and ambulance crews."