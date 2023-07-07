EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their Acomb crew responded to a report of a two vehicle crash at 9.40pm last night (July 6) in Ouseburn Avenue, York.
A service spokesman said: "On their arrival, crews found that there were no persons trapped and all occupants were out of the vehicles.
"No action was required by the fire service and the incident was left in the hands of the police and ambulance crews."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article