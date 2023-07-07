POLICE in North Yorkshire urgently searching for missing 13-year-old Leah and 16-year-old Grace from the Harrogate area say they've turned up safe and well.
Earlier today The Press reported how, North Yorkshire Police was urgently appealing for sightings and information to help find two missing teenage girls from the Harrogate area who were believed to be together.
Leah and Grace were reported missing by their families yesterday (July 6) after they failed to return home.
They were last seen at their respective home addresses at approximately 5pm yesterday.
Police had been making extensive enquiries to locate them.
However, concerns were growing for their safety as they were vulnerable due to their age.
They have links to both the Boroughbridge and Leeds areas.
Officers now say the duo have turned up safe and well.
