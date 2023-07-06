POLICE in York have seized a van in a popular suburb.
The red Vauxhall van was spotted by officers from the York West Outer Neighbourhood Policing Team.
A police spokesman said: "The team spotted this van in the Foxwood area which was showing as having no insurance.
"The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for numerous driving offences."
