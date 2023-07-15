Thomas Charles Daly, 56, of Millers Close, Norton, was convicted at Peterlee Magistrates Court of speeding in Peterlee. He was ordered to pay a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.

Brayton Ellis Jones, 21, of Egremont Place, Sherburn in Elmet, was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court of speeding on the Sherburn in Elmet bypass. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Two cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Craig Stuart Smith, 57, of Main Avenue, Heworth, was banned from driving for six months after he was convicted of failure to inform police who was driving his car when it was allegedly breaking the traffic rules. He was also ordered to pay £1,034 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.

Marek Zowada, 45, of Walmgate, York, was convicted of driving on a forbidden part of the M62 motorway in Bradford. He must pay a total of £706 consisting of a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and was given three penalty points.