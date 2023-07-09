The barriers have been erected in some streets on race days after complaints that out-of-town taxis, particularly from Leeds, were driving through narrow residential streets where cars are parked on either side of the road.

A one-way system is now used on race days from St Chad’s Church in Campleshon Road travelling towards Knavesmire Road.

But a meeting hosted by Councillor Jonny Crawshaw at York Racecourse on July 4 heard concerns that the race day barriers were affecting footfall in the area.

Patrick Wilkinson, 54, owner of the Corner Barbershop, in Albermarle Road, said: “Since it went up it ruined my business.

“It shut off the business for two days.

“How do you think that makes me feel about the rest of the year?

“People get the message that the area is closed down and then they don’t come.”

He said signs telling people that businesses would be open as usual would help tell people they could still access the local barbers, butchers and other businesses in the area.

Darren Hobson, traffic management team leader at City of York Council, said 'open as usual' signs would be doable.

Andrew Franks, 60, who volunteers at St Clement’s social club, said: “The club has seen a massive loss in business since those barriers have come up.

St Clement’s social club. Picture: Adam Laver

“We have never had any traffic problems.

“It has cut us off.

“There should have been a consultation but there has not been one with us.

“Our business will not survive with no people coming through.”

But Cllr Crawshaw said the council had received feedback about substantial levels of anti-social behaviour before the barriers were put in place.

“The overwhelming feedback I have received from residents is that it’s solving the problem of traffic coming through,” he added.

At the meeting two residents did echo Cllr Crawshaw’s comments, with one woman saying: “We haven’t had taxis screeching down the road at inappropriate speeds, so from our perspective it has been a wonderful thing.”

Another said: “I know it might be difficult for businesses but for residents it’s been much better.”

‘Road closed’ signs and barriers are displayed at the junctions with Albemarle Road, Curzon Terrace and Knavesmire Crescent to prevent vehicles cutting through, as well as to prevent vehicles turning towards Bishopthorpe Road by mistake.

The next race days are on July 14 and July 15, when local businesses will hope new signage will indicate to passers-by that their places of work are open as usual.