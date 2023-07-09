A North Yorkshire man is facing a bill of £1,410 two years after he broke the law during the pandemic.
Henrique Moura Junior was among three men from the county who were sentenced recently at courts outside the county.
The 58-year-old of Cornelius Causeway, North Duffield, was convicted at a trial at Leeds Magistrates Court of breaking Covid restrictions when he arrived at Manchester Airport in July 2021 after visiting Brazil. He had denied the charge.
He was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay £200 prosecution costs and a £110 statutory surcharge.
Daniel Szymski, 29, of Reginald Terrace, Selby, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 160 hours’ unpaid work after he admitted driving whilst disqualified on the M11 in Essex.
He was banned for a further 14 months at Chelmsford Magistrates Court.
Jack Thomas, 22, of Crombie Avenue, Clifton, was jailed for eight weeks at Hull Magistrates Court for sending an offensive message and assaulting a woman.
He admitted the offences. He refused to leave his prison cell to attend court and was sentenced in his absence but in the presence of his solicitor.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article