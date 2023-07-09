Henrique Moura Junior was among three men from the county who were sentenced recently at courts outside the county.

The 58-year-old of Cornelius Causeway, North Duffield, was convicted at a trial at Leeds Magistrates Court of breaking Covid restrictions when he arrived at Manchester Airport in July 2021 after visiting Brazil. He had denied the charge.

He was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay £200 prosecution costs and a £110 statutory surcharge.

Daniel Szymski, 29, of Reginald Terrace, Selby, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 160 hours’ unpaid work after he admitted driving whilst disqualified on the M11 in Essex.

He was banned for a further 14 months at Chelmsford Magistrates Court.

Jack Thomas, 22, of Crombie Avenue, Clifton, was jailed for eight weeks at Hull Magistrates Court for sending an offensive message and assaulting a woman.

He admitted the offences. He refused to leave his prison cell to attend court and was sentenced in his absence but in the presence of his solicitor.