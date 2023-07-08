James Turner, 38, of St Nicholas Road, Lowton, Warrington, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months by York magistrates after he pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a man on Hull Road. The sentence was suspended on condition he does 10 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Sophia Whyte, 19, of no fixed address, was made subject to an 18-month community order at York Magistrates Court with six months’ alcohol treatment and 35 days’ rehabilitative activities and must pay a £114 statutory surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 prosecution costs. She pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting police emergency workers at Monkgate Health Centre.

Adam Smith, 40, of Bunting Drive, Tockwith, was made subject to an 18-month community order. after he pleaded guilty to carrying a knuckleduster, assaulting a woman and assaulting a police emergency worker in Harrogate. The town's magistrates ordered him to wear an alcohol abstinence tag for 120 days and do 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 80 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £150 compensation to the woman, a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.