READING in The Press of state of the council's overgrown verges in Poppleton and the complaints from the residents, in my mother's days in Poppleton in the 1930s and 40s they never had that problem.

Their milking cows had free range over all the villages, verges, greens and lanes in Poppleton.

The only problem being the by-product - cow poo, but it was good for the garden (but left a bit of a mess on the roads and paths).

On the plus side the grass was immaculate and the milk was very fresh.

Perhaps York council might expand on the idea and graze a few sheep on moat surrounding the city walls - and don't worry about the smell, the sheep will soon get used to it.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

Calculating the cost of the climate crisis

MATTHEW Laverack has very clearly little idea of what a swift box is or where it is placed, or how much it costs. (Letters, The Press, Fit a bird box instead of making demands, July 5, 2023)

And little interest in biodiversity. Between 1995 and 2016 there was a 53 per cent drop in the number of swifts coming to the UK (RSPB figures). Swifts will not ‘no doubt continue’ to come. We face a biodiversity crisis.

Laverack imagines rodents can access a swift box. Since swift boxes are sited five to six metres off the ground, rats or mice would require trampolines or abseiling equipment to reach one. Newer swift boxes have an opening in a single brick with the box sealed behind the brick in the cavity wall. They cost less than £50. Quite how incorporating a swift box into each new build will bankrupt builders is beyond most of us.

Mr Laverack likes to talk about cost but his calculations always ignore the cost to our collective future. Like building houses that cost £5,000 a year to heat instead of ones that cost £300 a year. Climate change and biodiversity loss are the direct consequence of those generations who have thought only of themselves and not of those who come after them.

Christian Vassie

Blake Court,

Wheldrake, York

---

Biden pushes for Von der Leyen to be Nato chief

PRESIDENT Biden is hoping to cajole Ursula von der Leyen into her succeeding Jens Stoltenberg as the next Nato Secretary General in the wake of Ben Wallace’s candidacy being occluded from participating, The Daily Telegraph revealed.

Ursula von der Leyen was said to be the United States’ choice contender following the White House's rejection of Ben Wallace, the UK Defence Secretary, for the role.

A one-year extension for Jens Stoltenberg was agreed on Tuesday. He has been Secretary General since October 2014, to front the collective defence alliance until autumn 2024.

Nato leaders had looked to reach an agreement on a next-in-line to Mr Stoltenberg at their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week, but it seems not to be. In the midst of concerns that a suitable candidate might not emerge in the next 12 months, what is there to do?

President Biden and Mrs von der Leyen have forged “a strong bond” of late, promoting transatlantic ties with China, Ukraine and over climate change, it seems.

Mrs von der Leyen would be likely to secure the support of Emmanuel Macron, who was opposed to Mr Wallace’s candidacy.

There’s much to play for given the stakes are so high.

Kevin Thompson,

Cedar Lodge,

Swanland Equestrian,

North Ferriby

---