Luke Charters, York Outer’s parliamentary candidate for Labour, has launched a campaign demanding the biggest supermarket retailers trading in York end what he has branded the 'York Petrol Premium'.

Prices taken from the comparison website Petrol Prices, on Wednesday, July 5, show that all four of York’s largest supermarket branches – Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda and Morrisons – were charging more per litre of petrol in York than in Leeds, Selby and Scarborough.

Figures show that York’s prices ranged from 141.7p to 142.9p, while the cost per litre in Scarborough was 140.9p, and Selby and Leeds prices were around 138.7p, meaning that York drivers were paying as much as 4p more per litre for petrol than in Leeds.

Luke Charters' York Petrol Premium research (Image: Luke Charters York Petrol Premium research)

One disgruntled mororist is Andy Williams, of York.

He told The Press that he was driving back to York from North Wales on Monday, July 3, after visiting friends, and filled up his car with diesel at a Sainsbury’s in Wrexham for 133.9p per litre.

However, when he returned to York that day, he drove past the Askham Bar Tesco and saw that diesel was 145.9p per litre - a difference of 12p per litre.

He said: "I’d also visited my friends during the last May Bank Holiday, and the price then in Wrexham was the same as it was last weekend, 133p a litre, but the price in York was 146.7p.

“That could be an extra £6.85 someone spends on their weekly fuel.

“I have friends in various parts of the country and York used to be quite cheap by comparison but now it's more expensive.”

Mr Charters said the practice of charging York customers more needed to stop in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

He said: “Costs of petrol to the consumer are at historically high levels and in York that is being exacerbated by the collective decision of these supermarkets to charge people in our area even more than in neighbouring areas.

“The recent Competition and Markets Authority report raises serious concerns about the nature of fuel pricing in the UK.

“We know from elsewhere that local campaigns really can make a difference to the prices we pay at the pump. So please join me in campaigning for fairer fuel prices and sign my petition to get fairer fuel prices for York residents.”

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that competition between supermarkets on fuel pricing has weakened, meaning that supermarkets no longer charge the lowest price possible.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: ”We regularly monitor fuel prices throughout a local area to ensure we’re providing competitive prices for our customers and our fuel prices in York are very competitive with other petrol stations nearby.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: "Pump prices differ throughout the UK (including outlets owned by the same company) for a range of reasons, including our cost to serve and the dynamics of local competition.

"We welcome greater pricing transparency in the fuel market and we consistently offer among the lowest fuel prices in every area that we operate.

"We continue to work closely and cooperate with the CMA and Government on their ongoing recommendations.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “Asda is the price leader in the supermarket fuel sector and we remain focussed on providing our customers with the best value at the pumps.”

The Press has also contacted Morrisons for comment and will publish the response if we receive one.