A CRASH on the A1(M) southbound before junction 46, the B1224 Racecourse Approach at Wetherby has now been cleared.
It follows earlier reports of a crash on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire which was causing long delays this afternoon with, one lane closed and queueing traffic for four miles due to a crash on the A1(M) southbound before junction 46, the B1224 Racecourse Approach at Wetherby.
Therewas congestion to beyond junction 47 for Allerton Park, but it has now all been cleared.
Travel time was around 30 minutes and southbound traffic was held for about 15 minutes, after which lane one of four closed, approaching the exit slip road.
Northbound traffic was also briefly held.
