POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to after a motorhome was broken into in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened on Weeland Road, Eggborough near Selby, at about 11.10pm on Tuesday (July 4).
A police spokesman sadi: "A group of three men broke into the vehicle and tried to steal items from it.
"Officers need to trace the man pictured here as part of their investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email PC Adam Shire at adam.shire@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 780 Shire.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12230103205 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article