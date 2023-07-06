North Yorkshire Police say it happened on Weeland Road, Eggborough near Selby, at about 11.10pm on Tuesday (July 4).

A police spokesman sadi: "A group of three men broke into the vehicle and tried to steal items from it.

"Officers need to trace the man pictured here as part of their investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email PC Adam Shire at adam.shire@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 780 Shire.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote reference number 12230103205 when passing on information.