A Land Rover crashed into a building at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

A press conference this afternoon confirmed more details about the incident.

An 8-year-old girl died following the incident (Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland teared up as she said: “Very sadly one of the children, an eight-year-old girl, died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time.”

16 patients treated on scene after car crashed into Wimbledon school

She added that the woman in her 40s who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

You can follow our blog for live updates here.

Kelland was joined by Chief Paramedic Dr John Martin from the London Ambulance Service who told reporters: “At 9.54 we received a 999 call to a collision on Camp Road in Wimbledon.

“We dispatched multiple resources including specialist critical care paramedics, London’s air ambulance and 15 ambulances.

“We declared a major incident. We treated 16 patients on scene. Sadly, as we’ve heard, one eight-year-old girl died.”

The chairman of the board of governors at the Study Prep School said the community is “profoundly affected” by the tragedy.

During a press conference at the scene in Wimbledon, John Tucker said: “As you’ll perhaps appreciate, the school community is profoundly affected by this tragedy”.

Mr Tucker declined comment further as he stood beside the school’s head teacher Helen Lowe who was holding hands with head-elect Sharon Maher.