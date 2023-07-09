Q: I’m new to York and I’m not sure where cycle lanes are, as often they aren’t very well painted. Who can I ask and how can I help improve cycle facilities? Thanks, Fran

A: Hi Fran. Yes although York is billed as a cycling city it can often be hard to work out where the cycle facilities are and how you are meant to use them.

I had a lodger for a while who was Danish and came from Aarhus which has fantastic cycling facilities developed over many years. Anne used to come back from cycling around town and to the university with lots of criticisms and questions about how cyclists were meant to get around York. She would tell me how much safer cycling was in Denmark!

We need much more investment in cycling in York and generally in the UK.

Separate segregated cycle routes along all main roads would be amazing and mean that everyone felt safe on their bike. For example the city of Aarhus has 280 miles of segregated cycle routes.

However let’s be realistic and consider how you can find out about cycle facilities in York. Also what can people do if they see a problem with cycle facilities, potholes, paint that has faded on routes, if cycle parking is needed somewhere or bike stands need attention?

Compared to many UK cities York does have a lot of cycle routes, cycle parking and a walking and cycling officer who can be emailed at walking.cycling@york.gov.uk with specific queries.

There is also a good map of cycle routes that can be downloaded from https://www.itravelyork.info/downloads/file/48/cycle-route-map. The map has plenty of useful information about cycling in York. Some bike shops will have paper copies of the map available.

Joining York’s cycling campaign is also a great thing to do https://yorkcyclecampaign.bike/join/. See their new publication 42 Ways to Transform York https://yorkcyclecampaign.bike/42ways/ which has lots of excellent suggestions for increasing cycling in the city.

About Sara

Sara has been riding her bike in York and further afield since 1980. She initially got into cycling in Australia and worked as a mechanic in two bike shops in Sydney. When she moved to York Sara was a founder member of York Cycleworks which was set up as a workers coop in 1980 and she worked there in many roles until 2002. She rides one of her bikes most days and would love to encourage more people of all ages to ride bikes for getting around, shopping, commuting and leisure.

Do you have a question about cycling? Email maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk and we will pass your question on to Sara