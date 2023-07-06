Nick Palmer, who lives in the constituency, says he has spoken to many people who say they won’t vote because they feel ‘politically homeless’ and don’t have a voice.

The 50-year-old father of young children says he believes as a focussed Independent he could represent the constituency without the ‘Westminster bubble.’

Mr Palmer said: “Since the last general election, both the main Parliamentary parties have evicted at least one of their democratically-elected leaders. The resignation that triggered this by-election was nothing more that a childish prank. These are examples of how voters lose trust in politics”

He added: “The scale of plotting and scheming within the main parties appears to be out of control, and it’s the voters and taxpayers who suffer. It’s time for a sensible, constituency-focussed MP to represent Selby and Ainsty.”

Drawing on a business career in strategic planning and process improvement, Nick has pledged to be use his experience to find ways for greater diversity of opinion within our politics.

Nick added “I think most politicians go into public service for the right reasons, to do good. But there is a tribal culture and intensity within Westminster that drives too many of them towards toxic behaviour. I’m determined to find a better way for eligible voters to engage in politics.

Using the slogan “Do better, Westminster” Nick Palmer reckons this by-election is the perfect time for voters to cast a “protest” vote, and demand a better grade of politics.

He added “It is precisely because nothing will change for the national Westminster parties in this election, that now is a safe time to trial an independent approach to politics.

“It’s a “risk-free” vote! Disgruntled voters, especially those who have only ever voted one way, might never get this chance again”.

He concluded: “Typically, protest parties need to win a General Election to realise their goals. This has historically been almost impossible to achieve, and so those votes are at risk of being wasted.

“I only need to win a by-election to deliver my aims. I think the constituents of Selby and Ainsty are ready to make history by ditching the Westminster bubble, and trying life as an independent constituency”.

The Selby & Ainsty by-election takes place on Thursday July 20 and follows the resignation of sitting Conservative MP Nigel Adams, who held the seat with a 20,137 majority.

The other 12 candidates are: Andrew Philip Gray; Claire Holmes (Conservative), Mike Jordan (Yorkshire Party), Dave Kent (Reform UK); Keir Mather (Labour); Guy Phoenix (Heritage Party); Sir Archibald Stanton (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party); Matt Walker (Liberal Democrat), Arnold Francis Ignatius Warneken (The Green Party); John William Waterston (Social Democratic Party); Luke John Wellock (Climate Party); and Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr (Independent).