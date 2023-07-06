North Yorkshire Police say the serious assault happened between 4am and 4.47am on Sunday, July 2, when the man was walking home towards Brompton from the centre of Northallerton.

The force believes the assault took place somewhere between Northallerton Leisure Centre and The Crown Inn on the junction of Northallerton Road and Lead Lane.

The victim is white, in his early forties, 5ft 6in tall with a proportionate build and grey hair.

Police are appealing for any sightings of the man or anyone else who was in the area at the time.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We also ask that if anybody has any dashcam footage or CCTV footage from the area at, or around the time of the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation should email CIDNorthallerton@northyorkshire.police.uk

“You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Northallerton CID, alternatively, you can call 101, select option two and speak to our Force Control Room.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

When passing information to quote police reference: 12230123386.