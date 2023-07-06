WorkwithYorkshire, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYork, local recruiters in York, will be hosting their first, post pandemic Shining Stars Staff Awards on Friday (July 7).

The event sponsor for the awards is Streamline Taxis and it is to be held at the Merchant Adventurers Hall in York.

The awards celebrate the exceptional work undertaken by temporary and supply staff placed by WorkwithYork, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYorkshire and recognise the important role they play in supporting the local economy. In attendance, will be the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, with the Lord Mayor presenting one of the individual awards at this unique local recruitment awards.

Karen Bull, Managing Director said: “It’s a great opportunity to thank our staff in person for all their hard work, efforts and achievements after a challenging few years.”

This year there are nine award categories spanning different sectors and skills, with a common thread being that staff go ‘above and beyond’ in their temporary assignments and make a real difference. Staff also get the opportunity to nominate marvellous managers and wonderful workplaces in the assignments they’ve worked in.

Shortlisted nominators and nominees will be joining in the celebrations with other agency staff and local business people.

Alongside the awards, there will be live music from Yorkshire based soul vocalist, Shorrel Jade, a charity raffle in aid of The Island, a buffet and bar.