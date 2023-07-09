Silvina Pilla blamed officers, without any basis, for her becoming homeless, said Recorder Taryn Turner at York Crown Court.

They finally lost patience with Pilla after she rang them 33 times in 10 hours and went in search of her.

Officers found her with a knife in Hull Road at 1.30am and arrested her. She was then released under investigation, but she caused a scene in a Barclays Bank in central York and kicked a police officer called to deal with her.

Pilla, 49, of no fixed address and formerly of Plumer Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public and failure to attend court for an earlier hearing. She denied assaulting a police officer but was convicted at trial at York Magistrates' Court and sent to York Crown Court for sentence.

She was jailed for six months and seven days.

Because she had been in custody since her arrest for failure to attend court in January this year, the judge said she had served her sentence and would be released under supervision by the probation service.

Pilla said she had nowhere to live.

The judge had been willing to delay sentencing for a day so that the probation service could find some accommodation for her, but Pilla had refused to co-operate and insisted on being sentenced immediately.

“You are a vulnerable lady,” the judge told Pilla. “I am sorry that you find yourself in a homeless situation. The probation service will help you, you have also to help them.”

Earlier in the case, Pilla had not co-operated with attempts to prepare a psychiatrist’s report on her and her mental health.

The judge said Pilla was evicted in 2021.

When police found her with the knife in Hull, she claimed she had it for her own protection. After some prevarication, she was persuaded to drop it and was arrested.

She had not produced the knife or used it to threaten anyone, the judge said.

On January 26, 2022, Pilla was in the Parliament Street branch of Barclays Bank and refused to leave.

She was clearly in an agitated state, the judge said.

Police were called to deal with her and she kicked one of them but without injuring the officer.

Pilla had no previous convictions. She had denied the charge of carrying a knife until the day she was due to stand trial. A charge of wasting police time was dropped.