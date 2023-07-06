York Knights rugby players Ronan Michael and Bailey Antrobus are raising money for Prew Crew Too, who are one of the teams taking part in Relay For Life York on July 29, raising money for Cancer Research UK.

On Wednesday (July 12), Knights Ronan and Bailey will be at The Great Yorkshire Show to meet fans and both will get their legs waxed on the day.

And the player with the most amount of money raised will have the least amount of hair taken off of their legs.

Bailey on the ball (Image: Craig Hawkhead)

Each player has his own fundraising page. To donate to Bailey's page please click here and for Michael's page please click here.

Fellow York RLFC players will be joining Ronan and Bailey at The Great Yorkshire Show as, for the first time in its history, York RLFC will joining traders in welcoming more than 140,000 guests to the agricultural show ground in Harrogate across four days next week.

From Tuesday (July 11) to Friday (July 14) from 9am-5pm, the York RLFC stand can be found in the 'Discovery Zone' in front of the food hall and next to the picnic area at the event.

Ronan, centre, in action on the pitch (Image: Craig Hawkhead)

The stand will feature a York RLFC Fans Pop-Up Shop offering select lines of York RLFC merchandise for sale and guests will also have the opportunity to meet Knights players.

Relay For Life will take place at York RI opposite West Bank Park in Acomb on Saturday, July 29.

The event brings together teams of family and friends to fundraise for life-saving cancer research. Teams, cancer survivors and volunteers then unite as a community to honour everyone who has been affected by cancer and celebrate the money raised for research.

The festival is focused around a 24 hours relay where teams take it in turns to complete laps of the track all day and all night.

All the money raised will support Cancer Research UK, the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research.

As previously reported by The Press, on the day, Bishopthorpe mum, Julie Blackburn, 51, who has secondary breast cancer, is helping to organise a carnival for Cancer Research UK and putting on lots of children’s activities including a mini disco as well as glitter faces, hair colours, a lucky dip and hook a duck.

Julie Blackburn with her team Sunshine and Happiness (Image: Julie Blackburn)

There will be local talent and bands playing at the carnival and stalls selling all sorts of goodies.

For Tickets and to find out more about the Great Yorkshire Show click here.