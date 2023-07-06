The retailer, part of the Watches of Switzerland Group, has moved from the Coney Street, to Davygate, where the ground floor of Debenhams and a branch of Virgin Money used to be.

Earlier today, some of top bosses were present at the store, including President Craig Bolton and director of Jewellery Services, Mark Appleby, who is a personal jeweller to the Royal Family.

Mappin & Webb dates back to Sheffield in 1775 when Jonathan Mappin opened a silver workshop.

Over the years, the company grew internationally, with it supplying royalty around the world, former Prime Ministers like Winston Churchill and Hollywood stars including Princess Grace of Monaco.

Iconic Mappin and Webb jeweller plans move to York's former Debenhams

Craig Bolton said the York store is the first with a new brand identity. The Davygate outlet also offers open plan space, designated watch and jewellery areas, plus two private VIP areas. There is also a large after-sales area for maintenance, repairs, battery sales and strap adjustments. There is even a bar at the back.

The showroom offers a wide range of luxury jewellery and watches with dedicated branded areas for TUDOR, Hublot and for the first time BVLGARI. A large, dedicated Rolex room operates from the former Virgin Money.

The new design also introduces a jewellery area with a separate VIP room, and a dedicated bridal area with an array of diamond pieces from their own collections. Brands include FOPE, Messika and Roberto Coin.

Watches of Switzerland plans reveal look of Davygate store

Craig Bolton said Mappin & Webb came to York four years ago as the city was right for the brand. But the former Fraser Hart premises in Coney Street were too small. The new venue is 3-4 times as big, allowing the brands and full collections to be shown.

The venue is traditional but modern. It also lets people see items in a light, airy environment in a non-intimidating manner.

Nick Johnson, Director of Mark Pinney Associates, who lead the project, confirmed the Davygate store was a new concept.

Fraser Hart shop shuts - but will be replaced by Mappin & Webb

With the retailer having to remove part of a wall to create a Rolex room, it also meant City of York Council had to be assured a historic building was being treated with respect.

The interior includes frameless glass tanks to showcase the products. There are chandeliers, but lighting has to be done in a way not to detract from the watches and jewellery, he explained.

Finally, Mark Appleby spoke of his role, which included supplying pieces for the late Queen Elizabeth, cleaning the crown jewels and ensuring all the regalia was fine for the recent Coronation of King Charles and state openings of parliament.

Breitling opens up in York's historic Davygate

The Watches of Switzerland Group also owns the nearby Breitling Watch store in Davygate. That opened last month and is situated between Mappin & Webb and Betty’s café. It too also has its own bar.