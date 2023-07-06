POLICE are hunting a wanted man in North Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police are trying to help locate Gavin Buike who is wanted on recall to prison.
Buike, 31, is from Leeds but also has links to Tadcaster, Bridlington and Scarborough.
A police spokesperson said: "Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find him but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.
"Anyone who has seen him or has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230349904."
Information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
