Michael Johnson, 64, used a child for his sexual purposes, including trying to rape her, York Crown Court heard.

In a separate set of offences, Johnson treated a woman in a “horrific way” inflicting extreme pain on her by raping her twice and treating her as a thing or a mediaeval peasant, Judge Simon Hickey said. The offences happened years ago.

Johnson, of Hill Top, Barlby, admitted seven offences, but forced both victims to endure the ordeal of giving evidence against him by denying 14 more charges.

Both had to go into detail of exactly what he had done to them.

For years, they had felt unable to reveal what they had suffered at Johnson's hands.

But they finally managed to do so, and a York jury convicted him on all 14 charges this Spring after hearing from the two victims and from Johnson.

He was jailed for 23 years for two rapes, two attempted rapes, 16 charges of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.

He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Defence barrister Andrew Petterson said: “There is, I accept, little that can be said by way of mitigation for these offences.”

It was not the first time Johnson had been convicted of a sexual offence. He has a previous conviction of indecent assault against a girl aged under 14, committed when he himself was under 18 years old.

Outside court, DC Jenna Hallewell, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Johnson’s cruelty, violence and dishonesty contrast so strongly with the bravery of the victims in coming forward to the police, and ensuring justice could be done.

“They had the courage to speak up, even when Johnson took the cowardly decision to force them to endure a trial and re-live the horrific abuse.

“The victims have suffered their entire lives with the damage Johnson has inflicted. I hope they can now move forward, knowing that Johnson will not be able to cause any more anguish to them or anyone else.”

DC Hallewell added: “If you have been the victim of sexual offences, no matter when they happened, please report it the police. As this case shows, we will investigate these awful crimes, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“By coming forward, we can get you the help and support you need, and ensure offenders cannot go on to hurt anyone else.”