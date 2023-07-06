They were like small children having a tantrum because they can't get their own way.

Dummies spat out and teddies ears torn off.

Well diddums: get used to it.

My last two words on the subject - grow up.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York

---

God bless the NHS at 75

I WAS born after the start of the NHS, it was first introduced on July 5, 1948 under the Labour government of Clement Attlee with it's claims of free health treatment from birth to death.

Over the years I have paid into system - and proud to have done so.

The years the NHS has been there for me - and everyone else and for that I'm eternally grateful.

Although sadly with the reductions in the dental care I've recently found myself "abandoned".

We all should be proud of the NHS and the achievements made over the last 75 years.

God bless the NHS and all the workers who make it a world class organisation - the envy of the world.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

Get back in

In The Press, Rachael Maskell states "staff are working under unbearable pressures" at York Hospital.

Part of the CQC inspectors' report for the York Hospitals Trust states "senior leaders weren't always visible and didn't always support staff to develop their skills" - probably working from home - a parallel universe.

Is this why the NHS is in such a mess!?

R Gray

Dringhouses,

York