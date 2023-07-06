Elwyn Hughes moved to Connaught Court care home in Fulford from Harrogate nine years ago and is still stitching - more than 80 years after he first picked up a needle and thread.

The 99-year-old has become an Honorary Member of The Company of Merchant Taylors and to mark the occasion, he attended a tea ceremony with more than 90 guests.

The Company of Merchant Taylors is one of seven guilds in York whose origin dates back to the 13th Century. The position of Honorary Member is bestowed on individuals who have provided distinguished service to the tailoring and craftsmanship profession.

Elwyn is still stitching, making waistcoats, skirts and other clothing items for family, friends and for his fellow residents.

Elwyn pictured in 2019 tailoring at Connaught Court care home in York (Image: SWNS)

After leaving school at the age of 14 in the 1930s, Elwyn was expected to follow his family into the mines. However, he was drawn to a nearby clothing factory and began a lifelong love affair with tailoring.

Four years later, aged 18 and in the midst of the Second World War in 1942, he joined the Army and trained as a machine gunner, spending eight months in Orkney.

Elwyn on leave from his posting to Orkney, aged 18 in 1941 (Image: SWNS)

But when officers noticed Elwyn’s sewing talent, they recruited him as a skilled tailor, and was instead sent around Britain with his sewing kit, attaching stripes to soldiers’ uniforms.

At the end of the war he returned to the trade and married his wife Barbara, and had three sons, John, Richard and Malcolm. Sadly, Barbara died in 1993.

Elwyn Hughes pictured on his wedding day to Barbara in 1947 (Image: SWNS)

Elwyn spent much of his long career in Leeds, making Burberry skirts and enjoyed many years tailoring men’s suits before retiring at the age of 80.

It’s thought Elwyn could be the longest-serving tailor in Britain, with 85 years under his belt.

Elwyn Hughes with his wife, Barbara, and children, John, Richard and Malcolm (Image: UGC)

Between the ages of 75 and 80, Elwyn travelled around the world to countries including Russia, Egypt and China, working for an American clothing company.

He was tasked with visiting their suit factories to ensure the quality of their products were of appropriate standard.

Commenting on becoming an Honorary Member, Elwyn said: “I am truly honoured to have been recognised by The Company of Merchant Taylors.

“Tailoring keeps me active and occupied; it gives me a focus, provides challenges and keeps my brain working.”

Marinda Aydinalp, Home Manger at Connaught Court, said: “Elwyn is a well-loved and sociable gentleman at Connaught Court. The clothing he makes, such as his waistcoats, are always cheerful and colourful. He just brightens everyone’s day.”

Elwyn has four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a great great grandson, named Thomas Elwyn.

Elwyn Hughes holding Thomas Elwyn, his great, great grandson (Image: UGC)