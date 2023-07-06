It’s a celebration of agriculture, food, farming and countryside, combining new and old traditions.

As many animals will be arriving to compete, from showjumping to cattle and pigeons, there will also be farming machinery showcased and cooking demos galore.

When is the Great Yorkshire Show 2023?

Don't Forget Your Membership Card 💬



We're looking forward to welcoming members of the @YorksAgSoc to this year's GYS.



Valid cards will have either a picture of a Yorkshire landscape or wellington boots on the front, with a barcode on the reverse.



See you all there! pic.twitter.com/8Yl9JdYBki — Great Yorkshire Show (@greatyorkshow) July 5, 2023

The Great Yorkshire Show will run across four days, from Tuesday, July 11 until Friday, July 14, 2023.

The event will be running each day from 8am – 6pm.

Are there any tickets left for the Great Yorkshire Show 2023?

Unfortunately, tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show this year are sold out and are non-refundable.

However, the show has partnered with TicketSwap as the official ticket reseller.

The Great Yorkshire Show website also adds: “Grandstand tickets for the Main Ring are still available to purchase, however, these DO NOT give entry to the Show.”

People attending won’t be able to buy tickets at the gate.

But it’s good news for members of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, as they won’t need to buy tickets to the show and will have access to all four days.

Driving to the Great Yorkshire Show? 🚘 Download our 2023 Travel Guide for details on how to find us on the day.



Available to download now on our website 💻 https://t.co/5A7KgMCijK pic.twitter.com/j9ct4uuClk — Great Yorkshire Show (@greatyorkshow) July 5, 2023

How to travel to the Great Yorkshire Show 2023?

The showground is situated on the A661 Wetherby Road south of Harrogate, 1.5 miles from the junction of the A658 and is located next to Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Direction signs to the show will be visible on all signed routes outlined here, reports the Great Yorkshire Show website.

“Wetherby Road (A661) will be one way from the Kestrel Roundabout to the junction with Rudding Lane towards the Showground from 6.30am on Show days. The one-way system has also been extended on the A658 towards Harrogate from the Thistle Hill junction (turn off to Knaresborough) to the Kestrel roundabout. This will be for mornings only from 6.30am,” it adds.

“This will be reversed on Wetherby Road at 2.00pm between Rudding Lane and The Kestrel Roundabout to accommodate traffic leaving Harrogate. This will remain in force until 8pm and the restrictions may be removed earlier depending on the volume of traffic.”

Travelling by car

For those planning to drive to the event, the car park at the Great Yorkshire Show is free of charge and is open from 6am every day.

Travelling by shuttle bus

A free shuttle bus will be available by Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, running from Harrogate Bus Station to the showground, daily from 7.20am-7pm.

The last bus will depart the showground for Harrogate at 7pm.

Travelling by train

If you’re thinking of heading to the Great Yorkshire Show by train, Northern Rail operates journeys from Leeds, Knaresborough and York.

Trains along these routes do run frequently but check with Northern Rail before travelling.

You can also listen to BBC Radio York (103.7 FM) to be the first to know about updates on the roads around Harrogate while the show is on.

The Great Yorkshire Show is located at Railway Road Great Yorkshire, Showground, Harrogate HG2 8NZ.