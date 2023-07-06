The weather is indeed expected to warm up in time for the weekend in York.
According to the Met Office, the weather will take a turn for the better as soon as tomorrow, with the temperature rising to 27 °C.
Forecasters have predicted the Friday and Saturday will stay sunny and dry, although we may see scattered showers on Sunday afternoon.
Read Next:
- Striking teachers stage picket lines outside York schools
- Parents rate York nursery among top 20 in Yorkshire
Here is the weather forecast in full:
Today and Tonight (July 6):
It will feel breezy at times with bright spells, but scattered showers are predicted to develop into this afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C. Then the daytime showers will dissipate and some clear spells will develop. Winds tonight will start light but becoming breezy. Minimum temperature 13 °C.
Tomorrow (July 7):
Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. It will feel very warm, especially during the afternoon. Clear skies will continue overnight. Maximum temperature 27 °C.
Outlook for Saturday, July 8, to Monday, July 10:
Saturday will also be sunny and feel very warm with a maximum temperature of 26 °C, however on Sunday and Monday, there is a risk of thundery showers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here