According to the Met Office, the weather will take a turn for the better as soon as tomorrow, with the temperature rising to 27 °C.

Forecasters have predicted the Friday and Saturday will stay sunny and dry, although we may see scattered showers on Sunday afternoon.

Weather forecast for York (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (July 6):

It will feel breezy at times with bright spells, but scattered showers are predicted to develop into this afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C. Then the daytime showers will dissipate and some clear spells will develop. Winds tonight will start light but becoming breezy. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Tomorrow (July 7):

Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. It will feel very warm, especially during the afternoon. Clear skies will continue overnight. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Outlook for Saturday, July 8, to Monday, July 10:

Saturday will also be sunny and feel very warm with a maximum temperature of 26 °C, however on Sunday and Monday, there is a risk of thundery showers.