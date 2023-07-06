According to the Met Office, the weather will take a turn for the better as soon as tomorrow, with the temperature rising to 27C.

Forecasters predict that Friday and Saturday will stay sunny and dry, although we may see scattered showers on Sunday afternoon.

Weather forecast for York (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (July 6):

It will feel breezy at times with bright spells, but scattered showers are predicted to develop into this afternoon. Maximum temperature 21C. Then the daytime showers will dissipate and some clear spells will develop. Winds tonight will start light but becoming breezy. Minimum temperature 13C.

Tomorrow (July 7):

Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. It will feel very warm, especially during the afternoon. Clear skies will continue overnight. Maximum temperature 27C.

Outlook for Saturday, July 8, to Monday, July 10:

Saturday will also be sunny and feel very warm with a maximum temperature of 26C, however on Sunday and Monday, there is a risk of thundery showers.