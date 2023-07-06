A STOLEN BMW car has been recovered by police in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say that a BMW five series was stolen in Harrogate on Wednesday evening (July 5).
Sgt Paul Cording said it was then located just over a couple of hours later thanks to some 'good automatic numberplate recognition work and some of the old copper's nose'.
