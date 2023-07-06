The York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, along with its York & North Yorkshire Property Forum lobby group, have urged York City Council to approve the planning applications submitted by the York-based Helmsley Group.

The positive comments have been formally submitted to York City Council as part of the planning process.

Proposals for the major regeneration project include the creation of 250,000 sq ft of mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial, residential and extensive public realm.

The vision also supports the introduction of a boutique, independent retail experience, alongside the creation and rejuvenation of the historic lanes and passageways joining Coney Street and the River Ouse together, helping to make the riverfront accessible to all.

Coney Street, York: Helmsley Group reveal new riverside plan

Laurence Beardmore, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “As the Chamber of Commerce, and the York & North Yorkshire Property Forum, we would like to state our support for the exciting and innovative plans that the Helmsley Group is proposing for Coney Street.

“We believe these plans will help to regenerate this part of the city centre in a manner sympathetic to the environment and heritage of our city. It represents a major investment in York that will benefit residents, visitors and businesses alike.

“The new riverside access along with retail and leisure destinations will contribute to the continued improvement of York city centre and vastly improve the public realm in the area.

York and North Yorkshire Chamber backs Pavers expansion plan

“These plans will also provide significant economic benefits to the city including the creation of both jobs and increased economic opportunities and will act as a catalyst for further investment and improvements throughout the city centre.

“They will also fully utilise currently underutilised buildings and we would urge York City Council to support these ambitions proposals and approve these planning applications.”

Max Reeves, development director at the Helmsley Group, says he is grateful for the support from the influential groups that represent hundreds of leading organisations and people.

“Their support, alongside the extensive consultation work we have undertaken, is further evidence of the positive way our proposals have been received in the community,” he continued.

The Helmsley Group believes its Coney Street Riverside a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvigorate a neglected area and connect Coney Street to the riverfront.

Mr Reeves added: “It builds on our vision to honour the area’s rich heritage while sensitively taking the necessary strides required to secure its long-term future.”

Coney Street Riverside is the latest project from Helmsley Group, whose projects include the Old Fire Station, Westgate and Merchant’s Exchange on the Riverfront.

Feedback on the proposals can be provided via the City of York Council planning portal.

For more information on Coney Street Riverside, visit: https://coneystreetriverside.co.uk/.