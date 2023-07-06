Kicking off their UK tour, Hollywood Vampires - Alice Cooper, Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen opened to a screaming 8,500 capacity crowd with I Want My Now before breaking into a set filled with rock classics including 'Baba O'Riley' (The Who), The Jack (AC/DC), 'Heroes' (David Bowie) and a tribute to the late Jeff Beck with whom Depp toured with last year.

Iconic Aerosmith hit 'Walk This Way' had the crowd roaring for more before the set ended with Cooper's career defining 'School's Out'.

And bidding farewell to the crowd, Cooper said: "Thanks. It's time to get back in the caskets now.

"Until next time, School's Out Scarborough!"

Hollywood Vampires were supported by Welsh rock band Those Damn Crows.

The next show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre sees British hard rock band The Cult tonight.