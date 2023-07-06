A health account on TikTok that “puts relatable medical information into plain language” has revealed a shocking fact about why having a wee before you get in a car could “save your life.”

The user @medexplained2you explained the medical fact to his 191.7k followers on the social media app and the video currently has more than one million views.

Did you know the importance of going to the toilet before getting in a car? (Image: Getty)

Why should you always have a wee before getting in a car?





@medexplained2you, said: “Did you know you should always pee before going on a car trip in order to give yourself the best chance of survival if you get into a car accident?”

“This is because your bladder is like a balloon – when you pee it deflates the balloon, when you hold it, it inflates it.”

He added: “If you get into a car accident with an inflated bladder you’re more likely to have an intra-peritoneal abdominal rupture.”

“This is devastating and can lead to a quick death, whereas if you get into a car accident and your bladder is deflated, it’s much harder to pop that balloon.”

He reassured viewers, saying: “But even if it does, you’re more likely to get something called an extra-peritoneal abdominal rupture which is much less of a big deal.”

Some people were aware of the advice, as one comment said: “My mom has been telling me this since I was a kid. It’s always been a fear of mine.”

Another added: “Yes! I learned this fact after I was t-boned by a semi-truck. I always make sure to drive on an empty bladder.”

This person unfortunately experienced an abdominal rupture, posting under @medexplained2you’s video: “This happened to my husband, thank God the doctors saved his life.”

Many were also surprised to learn the fact, as this TikTok user said: “Wow the things this app has taught me!!!”