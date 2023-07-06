North Yorkshire police say a vehicle was identified as linked to criminal activity in Harrogate and Hambleton district which was spotted heading towards Darlington and was stopped in Darlington Station car park.

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "It was stopped with the assistance Durham Police and my traffic cops colleagues.

"Two people were arrested and lots of what's believed to be stolen property that was inside was seized."