TWO people have been arrested after police stopped a driver wanted in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire police say a vehicle was identified as linked to criminal activity in Harrogate and Hambleton district which was spotted heading towards Darlington and was stopped in Darlington Station car park.
Read next:
- 'Racism in York is casual and systemic' - city's five year plan to turn things around
- Police use geofencing in crackdown on anti-social behaviour
- 'Harry will need heart surgery for the rest of his life' - family's match day
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "It was stopped with the assistance Durham Police and my traffic cops colleagues.
"Two people were arrested and lots of what's believed to be stolen property that was inside was seized."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article