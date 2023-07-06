Firefighters were on the scene after four sheds went on fire in Ryedale.
Two crews were called to the blaze in Sinnington, near Pickering, at 7.26pm yesterday (July 5).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue services say crews were called to a shed on fire which spread to three other sheds and caused damage to the structures and contents.
A bungalow nearby sustained heat damage to the exterior on its fascia and windowsills.
A service spokesperson said: “Crews used one x 45 jet, two hose reel jets, triple extension ladder and small tools to extinguish the fire.
“The cause (of the fire) is unknown and still under investigation.”
