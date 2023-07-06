Two crews were called to the blaze in Sinnington, near Pickering, at 7.26pm yesterday (July 5).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue services say crews were called to a shed on fire which spread to three other sheds and caused damage to the structures and contents.

A bungalow nearby sustained heat damage to the exterior on its fascia and windowsills.

A service spokesperson said: “Crews used one x 45 jet, two hose reel jets, triple extension ladder and small tools to extinguish the fire.

“The cause (of the fire) is unknown and still under investigation.”