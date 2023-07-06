The shop at 1-5 Davygate, opposite Bettys and just off St Helen's Square, has stood empty since the previous occupant, Sports Direct closed its doors for the final time in 2020, following the opening of a much larger Sports Direct in the former BHS department store in Coney Street.

On Friday (June 30) Scottish firm Slater Menswear, who have branches across the country, including in Leeds, opened their new store after three months of work behind the scenes.

Store manager Keith Smith said: "The grand opening was a very positive and enjoyable day, was wonderful to have new customers experience the “Slaters way” of good traditional service, great value and free alterations.

"Hearing customers tell me how wonderful my staff were and how helpful they were was lovely to hear and for them to say they would definitely be back again is what we always strive for and to give the best possible service."

York Knights rugby players were on hand on the day as the brand has partnered with the club and their logo is now on hoarding at the Community Stadium.

Some of the York Knights rugby team at the grand opening of Slater Menswear in York (Image: Slater Menswear)

Shoppers go up an escalator to the 11,000 square foot shop floor which will sell everything from wedding to work suits, casual attire to top-quality accessories.

Among the brands on sale will be Barbour, Levi, Loake, Wrangler, Jack and Jones, Weird Fish and Meyers with suits by Ted Baker and Paul Costello selling alongside Slater own brand.

Mr Smith said: "Including alterations and part-time staff we employ 15 people.

"The store boasts a large square foot of casualwear as well as an extensive formal hire department and like all other stores, the team will be on hand to take the appropriate measurements to ensure the perfect fit.

"Suits from sizes 34” to 64” chest in a range of fits for all occasions; proms, weddings, graduations and business.

"Our tailoring collection extends to beautifully tailored blazers, trousers and chinos from a range of well-known brands.

"Our in store experience is unique, we offer free alterations with every purchase and this has allowed us to cater for women too – a lot of women will purchase suits and have them altered to fit.

“We are best-known for our affordable suits but do stock brands such as Barbour, Levi’s, Wrangler and many more for a discounted price.”

Inside Slater Menswear in York (Image: Slater Menswear)

The shop joins a number of recent new additions to the street.

A Mappin and Webb jewellers, plus a Rolex shop have been created in what was previously Debenhams and Virgin Money.

Family-owned jewellery company Beaverbrooks opened a big new store back in March in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques in Davygate, having relocated from its former, smaller premises in Spurriergate.